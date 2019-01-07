Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

Salaries set for North Huntingdon officials

Tribune-Review | Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, 5:03 p.m.
North Huntingdon’s top administrators will receive salary increases ranging from 2 to 7 percent this year.

Police Chief Robert Rizzo, who was promoted to the position of chief in September, will receive an annual salary of $121,179 in 2019, an increase from the 2018 pro-rated salary of $118,750. Rizzo was a sergeant and the acting officer in charge of the department since June 2018, following the retirement of Lt. Rod Mahinske. Rizzo’s salary includes longevity pay for his 28 years of service on the force.

Manager Jeff Silka, in his second year in the position, will receive a salary of $114,440, up from $110,000. Assistant Manager Michael Turley will see his salary increase to $89,674, up from $83,432.

Other salary changes include: Andrew Blenko, township planning director, $111,856, up from $109,695; Richard Albert, public works director, $81,282, an increase from $80,262; Daniel Miller, parks and recreation department director, $70,554, an increase from $69,498.

Township commissioners approved the salary increases in December.

Employees covered under the township’s contract with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, which consists of the employees working in the public works department, clerical workers and police dispatchers, will receive an average raise of 3 percent.

Township police officers will receive a 2.5 percent wage increase under an arbitration award.

