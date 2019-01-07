Plans for renovating North Huntingdon park 'n ride lot postponed

The Westmoreland County Transit Authority’s plans to renovate its park ‘n ride lot along Route 30 in North Huntingdon have been put on hold until February.

Domenic Sacchetti, a transit authority engineer with HDR Inc. of Pittsburgh, asked to postpone his presentation to the North Huntingdon Planning Commission to allow more time to work on the plans, the commission said Monday.

The transit authority estimated in November 2017 it would cost about $2.4 million to pave the lot, create landscaping and install lighting at the site adjacent to the Sheetz convenience store along Carpenter Lane. The project was designed to bring the lot, used by commuters taking the bus into Pittsburgh, into compliance with North Huntingdon regulations for parking lots.

The authority wanted to design the parking area so it could hold about 300 vehicles, instead of 275. But, in order to expand the number of parking spaces, it would need permission from the township to create lined parking spaces about two feet shorter than the municipality’s requirements.

The transit authority has been using the site since 2012, when it had to move its park ‘n ride lot from the Norwin Town Square shopping complex. The authority needs to find an alternate space for approximately 250 motorists who park at the current lot.