Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Plans for renovating North Huntingdon park 'n ride lot postponed

Tribune-Review | Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, 9:03 p.m.
Parking lot
Submitted
Parking lot

Updated 11 hours ago

The Westmoreland County Transit Authority’s plans to renovate its park ‘n ride lot along Route 30 in North Huntingdon have been put on hold until February.

Domenic Sacchetti, a transit authority engineer with HDR Inc. of Pittsburgh, asked to postpone his presentation to the North Huntingdon Planning Commission to allow more time to work on the plans, the commission said Monday.

The transit authority estimated in November 2017 it would cost about $2.4 million to pave the lot, create landscaping and install lighting at the site adjacent to the Sheetz convenience store along Carpenter Lane. The project was designed to bring the lot, used by commuters taking the bus into Pittsburgh, into compliance with North Huntingdon regulations for parking lots.

The authority wanted to design the parking area so it could hold about 300 vehicles, instead of 275. But, in order to expand the number of parking spaces, it would need permission from the township to create lined parking spaces about two feet shorter than the municipality’s requirements.

The transit authority has been using the site since 2012, when it had to move its park ‘n ride lot from the Norwin Town Square shopping complex. The authority needs to find an alternate space for approximately 250 motorists who park at the current lot.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me