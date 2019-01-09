Planet Fitness to open in East Huntingdon

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Residents in the Mt. Pleasant area are about to have another health and fitness option.

Planet Fitness is set to open its doors this fall at the former Big Lots location along Crossroads Plaza Road next to Save-A-Lot and Tractor Supply Co. in East Huntingdon.

The 10,000-square-foot gym will offer cardio and strength equipment, locker rooms that include showers and massage chairs, tanning beds and more.

“This new club will provide the Mt. Pleasant community a comfortable environment with top-notch, brand-name cardio and strength equipment, where a lasting, active lifestyle can be built,” David Lomasney, franchise partner of United PF Partners, said in a news release.

Located at 123 Crossroads Plaza Road, Big Lots is set to move. Details on when the move would happen and where the store would reopen its doors were not immediately available.

Planet Fitness has locations across Westmoreland County including Ligonier, Latrobe, North Huntingdon and in Westmoreland Mall in Hempfield.

Other gyms nearby include Snap Fitness and the YMCA of Laurel Highlands.

An opening date for Planet Fitness has not been announced.

Down the road at 100 Crossroads Plaza, Aldi, a German grocery chain , is set to hold a grand opening Jan. 17, bringing 15 new jobs to the area.

