North Huntingdon man accused of speeding in December crash that seriously injured driver

A North Huntingdon man was arraigned Tuesday on accusations that he was speeding before a violent crash in December that seriously injured another driver.

Chad William Brutout, 24, is charged with aggravated assault by vehicle and summary vehicle code violations.

A westbound BMW 300xi T-boned a Honda Accord around 8:30 p.m. Dec. 3 as the Honda turned from Skellytown Road onto Route 30 in North Huntingdon, police said. Witnesses told investigators the driver of the BMW, later identified as Brutout, was speeding on the wet highway, according to court documents.

The man driving the Honda suffered fractures to the spine, eye socket and ribs, bleeding on the brain, a lacerated spleen, police reported. He also had a finger amputated.

Brutout said Wednesday when reached by phone that he was driving home from work at a safe speed and he believed the other driver was at fault.

“I didn’t do anything wrong,” he said. “I’m seriously injured myself.”

Brutout said he hopes the other driver recovers. He plans to fight the case.

“I feel really bad for (him) and his family and his friends,” Brutout said.

Investigators did not say how fast Brutout was driving or if he was injured. He is free on $5,000 unsecured bond.

