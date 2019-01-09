Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

North Huntingdon man accused of speeding in December crash that seriously injured driver

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, 9:42 a.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

A North Huntingdon man was arraigned Tuesday on accusations that he was speeding before a violent crash in December that seriously injured another driver.

Chad William Brutout, 24, is charged with aggravated assault by vehicle and summary vehicle code violations.

A westbound BMW 300xi T-boned a Honda Accord around 8:30 p.m. Dec. 3 as the Honda turned from Skellytown Road onto Route 30 in North Huntingdon, police said. Witnesses told investigators the driver of the BMW, later identified as Brutout, was speeding on the wet highway, according to court documents.

The man driving the Honda suffered fractures to the spine, eye socket and ribs, bleeding on the brain, a lacerated spleen, police reported. He also had a finger amputated.

Brutout said Wednesday when reached by phone that he was driving home from work at a safe speed and he believed the other driver was at fault.

“I didn’t do anything wrong,” he said. “I’m seriously injured myself.”

Brutout said he hopes the other driver recovers. He plans to fight the case.

“I feel really bad for (him) and his family and his friends,” Brutout said.

Investigators did not say how fast Brutout was driving or if he was injured. He is free on $5,000 unsecured bond.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me