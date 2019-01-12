Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

Hempfield Cub Scouts host Pinewood Derby races involving nearly 70 handmade cars

Tribune-Review | Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, 3:51 p.m.
Cars designed by Cub Scouts from Pack 418 of Hempfield and Pack 211 of Delmont are seen on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019 during Cub Scout Pack 418’s annual Pinewood Derby race at Maxwell Elementary School in Hempfield.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Cub Scout Pack 418 member Isaac Stoup, 11, (left) keeps an eye on the track as cars race past the finish line on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019 during Cub Scout Pack 418’s annual Pinewood Derby race at Maxwell Elementary School in Hempfield.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Derby cars designed by Cub Scouts from Pack 418 and Pack 211 race through the finish line on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019 during Cub Scout Troop 418’s annual Pinewood Derby race at Maxwell Elementary School in Hempfield.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Cub Scouts from Pack 418 and Pack 211 give the Scout’s salute during the opening ceremony before the start of racing on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019 during Cub Scout Troop 418’s annual Pinewood Derby race at Maxwell Elementary School in Hempfield.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Cub Scouts from Pack 418 and Pack 211 write down their votes for best of show car on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019 during Cub Scout Pack 418’s annual Pinewood Derby race at Maxwell Elementary School in Hempfield.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Cub Scout Pack 418 members (in front from left) Zack Davis, 9, of Greensburg, Shane Clawson, 8, of Jeannette, and Zoe Eliason, 6, of Hempfield, react with excitement as Pinewood Derby cars blast down the racetrack on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019 during the annual Pinewood Derby event hosted by Cub Scout Pack 418 at Maxwell Elementary School in Hempfield. Eliason was participating in the race for the first time, and named her car “Flower Power.” Last year marked the first year girls were able to join the Cub Scout programs nationwide.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Cub Scout Pack 418 of Hempfield hosted their annual Pinewood Derby race on Saturday in the Maxwell Elementary School cafeteria. Along with neighboring Cub Scout Pack 211 of Delmont there were nearly 70 handmade wooden cars created by the scouts, who ranged in age from kindergarten through fifth grade. This year’s Pinewood Derby race marked the first year that girls were able to participate after the Cub Scouts began allowing both boys and girls into the program in 2018.

Shane Dunlap is a Tribune-Review staff photographer. You can contact Shane at sdunlap@tribweb.com.

