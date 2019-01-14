Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

Murrysville, state forestry service will partner on backyard sustainability workshop

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, 11:36 a.m.
Pia van de Venne and Bill Davis work to remove invasive plants from Duff Park in Murrysville. The municipality will partner with the PA Forest Service to host a backyard sustainability workshop on March 16 that will cover invasive plant identification.Pia van de Venne and Bill Davis work to remove invasive plants from Duff Park in Murrysville. The municipality will partner with the PA Forest Service to host a backyard sustainability workshop on March 16 that will cover invasive plant identification.
Sean Stipp | Tribune-Review
When state forestry officials piloted a 2018 workshop showing people how to maximize the natural use of their property, they were impressed with the results.

“We had a great turnout with more than 200 people at Butler County Community College,” said service forester Celine Colbert. “The feedback we got was really great, and a lot of people reached out to our office saying they wished there was one closer than Butler.”

In March there will be: The Pennsylvania Forestry Service will partner with Murrysville officials to host “Making the Most of Your Piece of Nature: A Sustainable Backyard Workshop” on March 16.

The workshop will be from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Franklin Regional Senior High School, and there is no cost to attend.

“As more areas are becoming developed, people are seeking ways to encourage good habitat, and we thought this would be a good way to reach an audience that the bureau doesn’t always connect with,” Colbert said.

Topics will include:

• “Birds in Your Backyard,” presented by Laura Jackson, vice president of the Juniata Valley Audubon Society.

• “Managing Stormwater in Your Backyard,” presented by Kathy Hamilton from the Westmoreland Conservation District.

• “Control of Invasive Plants,” presented by Penn State Extension Educator Dave Jackson.

• “Identifying and Appreciating Wildflowers,” presented by Will Taylor from the Jennings Environmental Center.

Towns like Murrysville, which have a municipal separate storm sewer system or MS4, are required to provide educational opportunities for residents on ways to reduce storm water runoff as well as pollution. The workshop will serve that function, and will be coming to other parts of western Pennsylvania as well.

“There will be one in Butler and one in Edinboro this year,” Colbert said. Those dates have not yet been announced.

See YourPiece2019.eventbrite.com to register. For more, see the “Murrysville News” section online at Murrysville.com .

The high school is at 3200 School Road in Murrysville.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

