Judges' pick for Norwin School Board is tainted, director claims

The Westmoreland County judges’ selection last week to fill a vacant seat on the Norwin School Board was “tainted” by a board member’s letter to the judges claiming one candidate was unfit to return to the board, a school director said Monday.

Director Dennis Rittenhouse said at a board meeting that Director Darlene Ciocca’s letter to President Judge Rita Hathaway stating her opposition to former director Rebecca Gediminskas’ candidacy was “inappropriate.”

“It should never, ever have happened. You should not have had any contact” with the judges once the appointment process was turned over to them,” Rittenhouse told Ciocca.

The judges on Jan. 7 selected William Essay, a former North Huntingdon commissioner, over Gediminskas and nine other candidates seeking to fill the unexpired term of Shawn Petrisko, who resigned in August. Petrisko’s term expires in December.

“I thought there would be no interference from the board. Once again, it (selection process) was tainted,” said Rittenhouse, who voted for Gediminskas in the board’s attempts to fill the vacancy.

Rittenhouse previously claimed that Ciocca’s threat she might resign if Gediminskas was appointed by the board to fill the vacancy had “tainted” a September vote.

Ciocca defended writing the letter last month, saying after the meeting, “I am sure that other people wrote letters of recommendation.” Hathaway did not mention Ciocca’s letter during the public proceedings last week. The judges did not contact her about the letter, Ciocca said.

Gediminiskas could not be reached for comment Monday night.

Ciocca wrote that Gediminskas criticized her with “harassing and bullying remarks” for allegedly causing her to lose in her November 2017 re-election bid. Rittenhouse did not challenge her version of the event.

“She (Gediminskas) has not demonstrated board member qualities and characteristics of leadership, morals, integrity, honesty and respect for fellow other board members, administrators and staff,” Ciocca wrote.

Gediminskas criticism during a closed-door executive session was in violation of the state’s Sunshine Act because the remarks did not pertain to school personnel or legal matters, Ciocca said.

The judges were petitioned by Director Barbara Viola and a group of other residents to appoint a director after the board repeatedly failed to give any candidate, including Gediminskas, the five votes required to fill a vacancy.

Director Brian Carlton said that he believed it was time for the school board to move on past the selection of a new board member.

“It is time to put this in the past,” Carlton said.