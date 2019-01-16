Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

Blackburn Center, Murrysville library to host program on human trafficking

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019, 2:48 p.m.
Rebecca Lynn Shadle, 38, of Eastmont Estates, is led away from Senior District Judge James Albert’s office in handcuffs, after her arraignment in Greensburg, on Thursday, July 13, 2017. Shadle’s was one of at least three human trafficking prosecutions in western Pennsylvania in 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Rebecca Lynn Shadle, 38, of Eastmont Estates, is led away from Senior District Judge James Albert's office in handcuffs, after her arraignment in Greensburg, on Thursday, July 13, 2017. Shadle's was one of at least three human trafficking prosecutions in western Pennsylvania in 2018.

It might be hard to imagine that something like human trafficking goes on in Westmoreland County.

But human trafficking cases do not always involve international intrigue, with mysterious shipping containers hiding women who will be delivered into the hands of U.S. sex traffickers.

Sometimes they are much simpler, though no less horrifying: earlier this month, Rebecca Shadle of Greensburg was sentenced to a minimum of 7 1/2 years in prison after pleading guilty to trafficking a 3-year-old girl for sexual purposes.

Human trafficking prosecutions in 2018 have also occurred in Cranberry and Frazer .

Officials from the Blackburn Center in Hempfield want local residents to have the ability to identify and respond to victims of human trafficking, and will host a free program at the Murrysville Community Library at 6 p.m. on Feb. 6.

Worldwide, human trafficking denies freedom to nearly 25 million people according to the Polaris Project, a Washington, D.C. nonprofit that tracks and investigates trafficking.

The Blackburn Center’s program will focus on helping attendees understand how human trafficking presents itself in Westmoreland County, and what residents can do to recognize and combat it.

A question-and-answer session will follow the presentation.

There is no cost to attend. Registration is requested, and can be completed by clicking here or at MurrysvilleLibrary.com by clicking on the “Events & Programs” link.

The library is at 4130 Sardis Road in Murrysville. For more, call 724-327-1102.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

