North Huntingdon to hire four cops

North Huntingdon started the process of hiring four police officers this year, a move to replace several officers who retired in the past two years.

The hirings will return North Huntingdon’s police force to its full complement of 30 officers, said Jeffrey Silka, township manager, following the commissioners’ meeting on Wednesday. Silka said he hopes the officers can be hired this spring.

Chief Robert Rizzo, who was promoted to the position in September 2018, said last year he wanted to hire more officers so the department is fully staffed.

Last year, North Huntingdon’s police staffing was reduced through the retirements of Lt. Rod Mahinske, Det. Kirk Youngstead, sergeants Jeff Bouldin and David Sage and Patrolman Michael Veronie. Patrolman James Novak had retired in November 2016.

Former Chief Andrew Lisiecki, who was fired in September 2016, was not replaced until the commissioners promoted Rizzo to the chief’s position in September 2018.

Commissioner Duane Kucera, a retired township police officer, said after the meeting that, with the amount of growth in township, both residential and commercial, North Huntingdon needs to have about 30 officers on the police force.

The additional officers will give the chief more flexibility in scheduling, Kucera said. Officers need time for training and North Huntingdon has a veteran police force, so officers have accumulated more vacation time.

The candidates must be at least 21 years old and be certified under Act 120 as a municipal police officer or have completed the municipal officer training and passed the final exam.

The starting pay is $27.30 per hour, equal to a base salary of $56,784.

Applications, which are available at the North Huntingdon Town House, must be submitted by Feb. 4. The candidates will undergo a physical agility test at the Allegheny County Police Academy on Feb. 26, as well as a background investigation and physical and psychological examination.

In addition to hiring new police officers, the township is in the process of filling the positions of lieutenant and sergeant through a competitive process. That process may be completed in time for the commissioners’ March meeting, Silka said.

