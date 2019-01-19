Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Westmoreland bus system operator racks up more fines, tops $100K in penalties since October

Rich Cholodofsky
Rich Cholodofsky | Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, 11:42 a.m.
Tribune-Review

Updated 4 hours ago

Fines leveled against the Ohio-based private company that operates the bus and paratransit programs for the Westmoreland County Transit Authority have now topped $100,000 in four months.

The authority imposed $20,000 more in damages against National Express Transit for continued maintenance and operation failures in December. Authority operations director Meghan Yuhouse said the fines were imposed for lost service, route cancellations and maintenance issues that continued to plague the bus service that operates two dozen daily and Saturday routes.

Still, the fines were less than the $60,000 imposed in December for the previous two months. An additional $24,000 in fines were issued against the company in October.

“It’s an improvement,” Yuhouse said of latest round of fines.

Nearly all of the new fines were attributed to problems with the authority’s fixed-route bus service. Yuhouse said just $400 in fines were associated with Go Westmoreland, the authority’s paratransit system that provides door-to-door, on-demand service for riders who receive medical assistance and other social service benefits.

National Express signed a five-year, $39 million contract to operate and maintain the authority’s fleet of buses and paratransit vehicles. Company management last year acknowledged it has struggled to provide enough drivers, supervisors and mechanics to properly operate the services.

Bill Steinmetz, the Westmoreland County-based general manager for National Express, declined to comment on the most recent fines.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me