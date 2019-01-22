Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

Firefighters battle flames and freezing temperatures in Cook Township

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019, 7:39 a.m.
Firefighters responded to a fire in Cook Township on Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019.
WPXI
Firefighters responded to a fire in Cook Township on Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019.

Updated 9 hours ago

A vacant house was destroyed in an early morning fire Tuesday in Cook Township.

Fire Chief Shawn Kestner said no one was living at the Jefferson School Road home when flames broke out at 1 a.m. The structure was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived amid bone-chilling cold.

Fire trucks could not cross a small bridge to the home so firefighters had to run hoses about 400 feet to tanker trucks to extinguish the flames, he said. No injuries were reported. Firefighters cleared the scene, off of Route 711 south of Ligonier, just after 6 a.m.

A state police fire marshal is investigating.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

