Hempfield man accused of DUI twice in less than an hour

A Hempfield man was arrested twice in less than an hour Sunday for drunken driving, according to state police.

The first time troopers pulled over William Brandon Bartley, 31, was at 1:22 a.m. on Route 130 in Hempfield near North Greengate Road. Police said in court papers that Bartley was speeding in a Dodge Ram and hit the center median twice.

He appeared to be intoxicated during field sobriety tests and state police said he had a breath-alcohol content of .171 percent. The legal limit to drive is .08 percent blood-alcohol content.

Troopers released Bartley to a relative at 2:15 a.m. and warned him not to drive his truck, according to court papers.

Fifteen minutes later, troopers said they pulled his Dodge Ram over again for speeding not far from the first traffic stop. This time, he blew a .161 percent breath-alcohol content, police said.

He is charged with driving under the influence and several other summary traffic violations. Bartley declined to comment when reached by phone. He is free on $3,000 unsecured bond. Preliminary hearings are set for Jan. 31.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.