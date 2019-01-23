Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

Structural engineer to evaluate Derry Township home hit by pickup truck

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, 12:57 p.m.
A truck slammed into a Derry Township house Monday, Jan. 21, 2019. The homeowners were waiting for a structural engineer on Wednesday.
A truck slammed into a Derry Township house Monday, Jan. 21, 2019. The homeowners were waiting for a structural engineer on Wednesday.

A pickup truck has been lodged in the side of Jesse Noel’s Derry Township home for the last two days.

Noel and his wife, Sandy, were waiting Wednesday morning for a structural engineer to assess the damage while coping with the fallout after the truck slammed into their living room Monday.

“They’re afraid it might cave in when they pull the truck out,” Noel said.

The couple was in their living room at about 5 p.m. Monday when the pickup truck left Ligonier Street and took out some small trees before crashing into the house. Noel said he was sitting on a recliner and the force of the crash pushed a curio cabinet onto him.

State police cited a Whitney man in connection with the crash. Troopers said Allen W. Stayduhar, 30, was driving the 1993 Ford pickup with a suspended license. Stayduhar pulled the ignition key out while driving, which caused the power steering to lock up, according to the citation.

Jesse Noel had minor head and hand injuries. Sandy Noel was not hurt.

“She thought it was lightning that hit the house,” he said.

The house has never been hit by a vehicle in the 40 years they’ve lived there.

State police are investigating another crash on Tuesday when a vehicle stopped against a Smith Street house in Derry Township. Bradenville fire Chief Mark Piantine said the female driver was taken away by troopers after the 11 p.m. crash.

“She went through three yards, hit two cars and stopped right up against a house,” he said.

No one was hurt.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

