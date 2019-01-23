Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

Ligonier bead class helps people see their value

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, 5:36 p.m.

Making jewelry from beads is a hobby for some. For Nettie Wray, 47, of Ligonier, it has helped her heal.

Wray began crafting with beads after an accident left her unable to continue her job as a truck driver. She found the craft gave her a renewed sense of value and turned it into a small business.

On Wednesday, Wray sat at a table at Allegory Gallery in Ligonier, along with owner William Jones, instructor Jen Tuschong and student Cindy Kuhn, seeking advice on the multi-strand necklace she was making.

Jones said classes at the gallery are meant to help everyone find their creativity.

“There’s a sense of value that comes with doing and making and creating something from nothing,” he said. “We wanted to show people that anybody can do it…everyone is creative.”

Owner William Jones (left), Cindy Kuhns, 64, Nettie Wray, 47, and instructor Jen Tuschong, work on various bead jewelry projects during a beading class at Allegory Gallery in Ligonier, on Wednesday, on Jan. 23, 2019. Allegory hosts free beading classes every Monday and Wednesday, and students only need to purchase the materials for their projects.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Nettie Wray, 47, of Ligonier, works on making wire wraps for a bead necklace, during a beading class at Allegory Gallery in Ligonier, on Wednesday, on Jan. 23, 2019. Allegory hosts free beading classes every Monday and Wednesday, and students only need to purchase the materials for their projects.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
