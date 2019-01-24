Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

$15,000 allegedly stolen from Hempfield man, sweepstakes company warning against fraud

Megan Tomasic
Megan Tomasic | Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, 1:33 a.m.

A sweepstakes company is warning people to watch out for a scam that caused a local man to have $15,000 taken from his bank account, police said.

Scammers claiming to be from the United States Sweepstakes and Fulfillment Co. allegedly sent a mailer to a Hempfield Township man saying he won a reward of $35,000.

According to state police, the reward said he had to accept the money or he would be taken to court.

Police said the man sent a check for $10,000, which was a requirement to receive the $35,000.

In late December, the man realized he had about $15,000 missing from his bank account.

The U.S. Sweepstakes and Fulfillment Company’s website reads, “Sweepstakes winners are NOT required to pay before receiving their prize. If you received a phone call or have been mailed/emailed notification that you have won a sweepstakes and need to send money before receiving your prize, it is most likely a scam. Unfortunately, these scammers are thieves who have been using our name and logo, even copying our website in order to appear legitimate.”

Complaints can be filed with the Federal Trade Commission online at ftc.gov or by calling 877-382-4357.

Megan Tomasic is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Megan at 724-850-1203, mtomasic@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MeganTomasic..

