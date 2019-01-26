Registered sex offender in Greensburg accused of asking girl, 16, for sex

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Greensburg man who is a registered sex offender is accused of repeatedly asking a 16-year-old girl for sex, according to court papers.

Henry Lee Bailey Jr., 31, is being held at the Westmoreland County Prison on $125,000 bail on charges of corruption of minors and harassment.

The girl reported to police Wednesday that Bailey allegedly told her on multiple occasions that he wanted to have sex with her while she was visiting his young son. She became uncomfortable and left his Division Street apartment, but police said he allegedly later contacted the girl through Facebook and text message.

Police said in the affidavit that Bailey asked her to delete the messages between them. He was arrested Thursday. He did not have an attorney listed in online court records. A preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 7.

Bailey is required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life after a 2006 rape conviction, according to the Megan’s Law database.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.