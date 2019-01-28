Elderly Westmoreland woman scammed out of $58K

Fraud help

Lottery and sweepstakes scams are among the most popular kinds, according to the Federal Trade Commission. Such scams ranked third -- behind debt collection and identity theft -- in types of fraud reported to the agency in 2017, the latest year for which figures are available.

The FTC received complaints from 2.7 million consumers in 2017, down from nearly 3 million in 2016. Despite the decrease, consumers reported losing $905 million to fraud, up $63 million from 2016.

If you suspect that you have been a victim of fraud, visit ftccomplaintassistant.gov or call 877-FTC-HELP.

The National Consumers League also has information and a way to file a fraud complaint through the National Fraud Information Center at www.fraud.org. The Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office also has a Bureau of Consumer Protection. A complaint form can be found online or by calling 717-787-9707.