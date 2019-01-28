Cops: Pittsburgh man tossed 50 bricks of heroin from car during North Huntingdon pursuit

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Pittsburgh man who led state troopers on a 3-mile chase along Route 30 in North Huntingdon late Friday tossed 50 bricks of heroin out of the window before jumping from the still-moving car and fleeing on foot, according to court documents.

Laplez G. Cummings, 34, was captured with the assistance of a township police dog, police reported.

Cummings was arraigned on charges of manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless endangerment, fleeing and attempting to elude police, driving an unregistered vehicle, driving without a license, driving on a suspended license and driving at an unsafe speed. He was ordered held in the Westmoreland County Prison after failing to post $50,000 bail.

Trooper Anthony Arbaczewski reported that he attempted to pull over a red 2011 Chevrolet Camaro near the intersection of Route 30 and Carpenter Road at about 10 p.m. because it had an expired registration. Records also indicated Cummings did not have a valid driver’s license.

Arbaczewski said the Cummings’ vehicle fled eastbound on Route 30 “changing lanes, going through red lights and cutting other vehicles off.”

At one point, troopers said they saw Cummings toss a large item from the passenger side window that subsequently was found to be a vacuum-sealed bag containing 2,600 stamp bags of suspected heroin.

After his capture, “Cummings stated that what he did was wrong and admitted throwing the heroin out of his vehicle,” Arbaczewski reported.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled Feb. 6 before District Judge Wayne Gongaware.

