Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Cops: Pittsburgh man tossed 50 bricks of heroin from car during North Huntingdon pursuit

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, 10:30 a.m.

Updated 5 hours ago

A Pittsburgh man who led state troopers on a 3-mile chase along Route 30 in North Huntingdon late Friday tossed 50 bricks of heroin out of the window before jumping from the still-moving car and fleeing on foot, according to court documents.

Laplez G. Cummings, 34, was captured with the assistance of a township police dog, police reported.

Cummings was arraigned on charges of manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless endangerment, fleeing and attempting to elude police, driving an unregistered vehicle, driving without a license, driving on a suspended license and driving at an unsafe speed. He was ordered held in the Westmoreland County Prison after failing to post $50,000 bail.

Trooper Anthony Arbaczewski reported that he attempted to pull over a red 2011 Chevrolet Camaro near the intersection of Route 30 and Carpenter Road at about 10 p.m. because it had an expired registration. Records also indicated Cummings did not have a valid driver’s license.

Arbaczewski said the Cummings’ vehicle fled eastbound on Route 30 “changing lanes, going through red lights and cutting other vehicles off.”

At one point, troopers said they saw Cummings toss a large item from the passenger side window that subsequently was found to be a vacuum-sealed bag containing 2,600 stamp bags of suspected heroin.

After his capture, “Cummings stated that what he did was wrong and admitted throwing the heroin out of his vehicle,” Arbaczewski reported.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled Feb. 6 before District Judge Wayne Gongaware.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me