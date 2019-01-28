Man arrested after assaulting woman in Southwest Greensburg apartment, cops say

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Greensburg man is accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend Friday, returning to her home after being ordered to leave following an argument, borough police allege.

Giovanni L. Meighan, 26, was arrested about 1:15 a.m. when police followed up with the victim after the first call and found her running down Cribbs Street with no shoes or jacket in 20-degree temperatures “crying hysterically,” according to court documents filed before Youngwood District Judge Anthony Bompiani.

Police Lt. Kristopher Chappell wrote he saw Meighan chasing the woman.

Chappell said the victim declined to press charges following an earlier incident that occurred just after midnight. He went by the victim’s home about a half hour later and saw Meighan’s car parked across the street with no one inside. He said he saw in his rear-view mirror the woman running towards the patrol car.

“(The victim) said she was in bed when Meighan snuck back into the apartment and began to assault her,” Chappell reported.

In an interview, Meighan denied any wrong doing.

According to court papers, Meighan told police after he was instructed to leave, he saw the victim walk to a nearby residence “and he wanted to talk to her. … She then began to run away from him.”

Chappell said the victim reported Meighan returned to the apartment shortly after police left and told her “that the only way she would leave the apartment is if she was dead.” The victim told police Meighan covered her mouth so she couldn’t yell for help.

Chappell said the victim also reported Meighan told her “your Greensburg cop buddies aren’t here to save you now.”

The victim alleged during the assault, Meighan punched holes in the apartment walls. Chappell said he photographed injuries to the victim and damage at the apartment.

Meighan is charged with burglary, criminal trespass, making terroristic threats, simple assault, criminal mischief, strangulation, possession of drug paraphernalia and harassment. He remains in the Westmoreland County Prison after he failed to post $25,000 bail. A Feb. 12 preliminary hearing is scheduled before Bompiani.

