Westmoreland

Gina Cerilli to seek another term as Westmoreland County commissioner

Rich Cholodofsky
Rich Cholodofsky | Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, 12:33 p.m.
Gina Cerilli
Gina Cerilli

Updated 4 hours ago

Westmoreland County Commissioner Gina Cerilli announced Monday she will seek a second term in office.

The Democrat from Hempfield was the top vote-getter in 2015 when she won in her inaugural attempt for public office and became the first woman in four decades to serve as chairwoman of the board of commissioners.

Cerilli, 31, along with Commissioner Ted Kopas, regained the Democratic majority after a four-year hiatus. Both ran independent campaigns four years ago and are expected to do so again this year.

Cerilli said she will continue to serve in a bipartisan manner and not vote as a team with any other commissioner.

“Over the last few years, I have delivered on that promise. I am willing to work with any elected official regardless of political party. I was elected to serve everyone — Democrats, Republicans and independents,” Cerilli said.

She touted her role in keeping county property taxes at their current rate, improved services for veterans and senior citizens and said she has advocated for enhanced mental health and substance abuse initiatives in the county.

Cerilli said her second term will focus on similar objectives as well as promoting workforce development, job training and investments to the county park system.

Cerilli holds a bachelor’s degree and a Masters of Business Administration from Philadelphia University. She also is a graduate of Duquesne University School of Law. She works part-time as a lawyer with the Pittsburgh firm of Pietragallo Gordon Alfano Bosick and Raspanti.

Cerilli is the first Democrat to announce her candidacy in this year’s commissioners’ race. Kopas is expected to run for a third full term in office.

Republican incumbent Charles Anderson announced he will retire at year’s end. Three GOP candidates have formally announced their campaigns for office.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.

