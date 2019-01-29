Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Cops: Man inappropriately touched 2 Greensburg girls, had child pornography

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, 3:33 p.m.

Updated 19 hours ago

A Jeannette man remained jailed in Westmoreland County on Tuesday on allegations he had inappropriate contact with two girls while he temporarily stayed at a Greensburg apartment last year, city police reported.

Police arrested Gerald A. Helzel, 24, last week following a report made to the state child abuse hotline. During the investigation, police also discovered child pornography on Helzel’s cell phone, Detective Sgt. John Swank reported.

Helzel is charged with indecent assault on a child under the age of 13, indecent assault on a child under 18, indecent contact and possession of child pornography. District Judge Chris Flanigan ordered him held in the Westmoreland County Prison on $250,000 bail.

Police received a report from ChildLine alleging the abuse on Jan. 14, Swank reported in court documents. The investigation involved talking to the alleged victims, their relatives and acquaintances, Greensburg-Salem school officials, county children’s bureau investigators and Helzel, Swank reported.

In an interview Jan. 24, Helzel denied allegations he improperly touched and kissed the girls when he resided at the same residence in the vicinity of St. Clair Park between June and December, Swank reported.

“Helzel said he was sexually abused as a child and would never do that to someone. Helzel said he only hugged and kissed them, and it was nothing sexual,” Swank wrote.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled Feb. 7.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me