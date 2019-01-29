Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

Derry man gets probation after guilty pleas in 3 cases

Rich Cholodofsky
Rich Cholodofsky | Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, 4:54 p.m.

Updated 17 hours ago

A Derry man will serve six years on probation after pleading guilty Tuesday to a series of charges involving three different cases, including allegations he made threats to employees at a magisterial district judge’s office in 2017.

Police said all three cases against Paul Barsoum, 54, occurred during a one-week period.

Investigators said Barsoum left threatening and “belligerent” voice mail messages at the office of District Judge Mark Bilik days after he issued a ruling against Barsoum on another incident. According to court records, officials said Barsoum complained to office staff that his hearing was conducted in an untimely manner and days later left the threatening messages.

Prosecutors dismissed more serious charges while Barsoum pleaded guilty to a lesser count of disorderly conduct. He was sentenced by Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court Judge Christopher Feliciani to serve six-to-12 months in jail for that offense but was paroled after he was given credit for the nearly eight months behind bars he served following his arrest in October 2017.

Feliciani then ordered Barsoum to serve an additional six years on probation after he pleaded guilty to making terroristic threats and stalking a neighbor who police said he initially threatened with a gun.

Common Pleas Court Judge Tim Krieger, in a third case to which Barsoum pleaded guilty on Tuesday, imposed a concurrent six-year probation sentence for making a false report to police. In that case police contend Barsoum reported a gun was stolen from his car but a followup investigation revealed he had previously turned the weapon over to another officer in Latrobe.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.

