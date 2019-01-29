Youngwood woman charged with assaulting mother rejects plea deal

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Youngwood woman awaiting trial for allegedly assaulting her elderly mother over the television volume during a Steelers preseason football game rejected a plea bargain deal Tuesday that would have required her to serve up to four years in prison.

Defense attorney Tim Dawson said his client, Delores Amorino, has served about 17 months behind bars since her arrest in August 2017 and will not accept a deal that could keep her confined to a state prison for up to four years but also make her eligible for parole after two years behind bars.

Amorino, 42, and her then 17-year-old daughter, Sarah Amorino, were charged with aggravated assault, conspiracy, terroristic threats, false imprisonment, simple assault, harassment and criminal mischief in connection with an August 2017 incident in their home.

Police said the Amorinos argued with Delores Amorino’s 77-year-old mother, who is Sarah Amorino’s grandmother, after they became enraged with the volume of a Steelers game on the television. According to court records, when the elderly woman locked herself in her room to listen to the game on the radio, the younger women broke down a door and physically abused her over the next two days. The elderly woman was struck with a broom handle, choked, stomped and had her head shaved with scissors and a razor, police said.

The woman was eventually able to escape the home as the Amorinos slept.

Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Dupilka said a new plea bargain with reduced jail time is not under consideration.

“The victim is comfortable with the original offer,” Dupilka said. “She is concerned that when they get out (of jail) they will have to come back and live with her and she doesn’t want that.”

Sarah Amorino was not in court for Tuesday’s hearing. Dupilka said she is currently a patient at Torrance State Hospital, where she is receiving psychiatric care.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.