Westmoreland assistant public defender announces candidacy for Monessen district judge
Updated 16 hours ago
Assistant Westmoreland County Public Defender Jack Manderino on Tuesday announced his candidacy for the open district judge seat in Monessen.
Manderino, 55, son of the late state House speaker Jim Manderino, has served as a lawyer in Westmoreland County and in Pittsburgh for the last 30 years.
“I want to serve as a magisterial district judge because I want to see that all persons coming before the court receive fair, respectful treatment and honest decisions based on the law and facts. As a lawyer, I have guided clients through this process. I know that for them coming into court, whether on a civil matter or a criminal charge, can be stressful at least and terrifying at worst. The (judge) should be someone who listens and gives all concerns due weight,” Manderino said.
Judicial candidates are permitted to run as candidates in both the Democratic and Republican primaries. Manderino, a registered Democrat, said he would participate in both party races for the seat vacated by the retirement last year of District Judge Joseph Dalfonso.
