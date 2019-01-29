Excela to preview new Frick family practice office in Mt. Pleasant

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Excela Health will hold an open house 11-4 Feb. 13, allowing community members to preview the new, consolidated Excela Square Frick Family Medicine practice in Mt. Pleasant.

Slated to open to patients Feb. 18 on the first floor of the Excela Square at Frick building, the practice will bring together two existing Excela primary care offices — Main Street Medical in Mt. Pleasant Borough and Norvelt Family Medicine in Mt Pleasant Township.

Dr. Rajni Madaan will move from the Main Street office to continue seeing patients at her own internal medicine practice, alongside the family medicine office at Excela Square at Frick, 508 S. Church St., Mt. Pleasant.

The existing primary care offices will continue to treat patients through Feb. 15.

Following a model the local health care system has established at Latrobe and Norwin Excela Square centers, the Frick facility will allow patients to receive specialty care as well as primary care, diagnostic testing and other ambulatory care services under one roof. The Mt. Pleasant building also houses Excela Frick Hospital.

Those who attend the open house also may tour the newly remodeled orthopedic and sports medicine space on the building’s second floor and a third-floor cardiology area. In a separate second-floor wing, visitors may explore a simulation learning lab that is used by medical students and clinical staff.

No reservations are needed to attend the daytime open house.

Local Chamber of Commerce members and other guests who plan to attend an evening event Feb. 13 at the Frick facility are asked to R.S.V.P. by calling 1-877-771-1234 by Feb. 6. A ribbon-cutting ceremony is set for 5:30 p.m. Feb. 13.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.