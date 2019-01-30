Norwin basketball games to honor vets

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Norwin High School’s boys and girls basketball teams will play special games on Friday at the Knights gymnasium, and not just because the boys will face Greater Latrobe, one of the best teams in WPIAL Class 6A this season.

Both contests — the girls against Butler and the boys against Greater Latrobe — will be part of the second annual Salute to Service basketball games at Norwin High School, which will feature special presentations at the halftimes of both games.

The Knights girls will play Butler High School at 6 p.m. The boys team is scheduled to tipoff against the Wildcats at about 7:25 p.m.

All veterans attending the girls game will be acknowledged at the girls basketball game. At halftime of the boys game, students will present a check to the J. Howard Snyder Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 781 of North Huntingdon.

Members of the armed forces who have a military identification — active, reserve and veterans — will be granted free admission. Regular admission is $5. The high school is at 281 McMahon Drive, North Huntingdon.

The Norwin Student Council is sponsoring the tribute.

Joe Napsha