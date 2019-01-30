Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Norwin basketball games to honor vets

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, 4:48 p.m.
Veterans will be honored at Norwin’s girls and boys basetball games on Friday night at Norwin High School. Pictured above, Olivia Gribble sticks her hand in the face of Pine-Richland’s Kayla Graf during the first round of the WPIAL girls 6A basketball playoffs in 2018.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Veterans will be honored at Norwin’s girls and boys basetball games on Friday night at Norwin High School. Pictured above, Olivia Gribble sticks her hand in the face of Pine-Richland’s Kayla Graf during the first round of the WPIAL girls 6A basketball playoffs in 2018.

Updated 9 hours ago

Norwin High School’s boys and girls basketball teams will play special games on Friday at the Knights gymnasium, and not just because the boys will face Greater Latrobe, one of the best teams in WPIAL Class 6A this season.

Both contests — the girls against Butler and the boys against Greater Latrobe — will be part of the second annual Salute to Service basketball games at Norwin High School, which will feature special presentations at the halftimes of both games.

The Knights girls will play Butler High School at 6 p.m. The boys team is scheduled to tipoff against the Wildcats at about 7:25 p.m.

All veterans attending the girls game will be acknowledged at the girls basketball game. At halftime of the boys game, students will present a check to the J. Howard Snyder Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 781 of North Huntingdon.

Members of the armed forces who have a military identification — active, reserve and veterans — will be granted free admission. Regular admission is $5. The high school is at 281 McMahon Drive, North Huntingdon.

The Norwin Student Council is sponsoring the tribute.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me