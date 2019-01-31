Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

10 escape mobile home fire in Sewickley Township

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, 7:42 a.m.
Renatta Signorini | Tribune-Review
Firefighters fought a a fire that destroyed a mobile home in Sewickley Pines Manor in West Newton on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019.
WPXI
Firefighters fought a a fire that destroyed a mobile home in Sewickley Pines Manor in West Newton on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019.
Firefighters fought a a fire that destroyed a mobile home in Sewickley Pines Manor in West Newton on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019.
WPXI
Firefighters fought a a fire that destroyed a mobile home in Sewickley Pines Manor in West Newton on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019.
Firefighters fought a a fire that destroyed a mobile home in Sewickley Pines Manor in West Newton on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019.
WPXI
Firefighters fought a a fire that destroyed a mobile home in Sewickley Pines Manor in West Newton on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019.
Firefighters fought a a fire that destroyed a mobile home in Sewickley Pines Manor in West Newton on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019.
WPXI
Firefighters fought a a fire that destroyed a mobile home in Sewickley Pines Manor in West Newton on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019.
Firefighters fought a a fire that destroyed a mobile home in Sewickley Pines Manor in West Newton on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019.
WPXI
Firefighters fought a a fire that destroyed a mobile home in Sewickley Pines Manor in West Newton on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019.

Updated 27 minutes ago

Ten people escaped a fire early Thursday that destroyed their Sewickley Township mobile home.

Hutchinson Fire Capt. Frank Sever Jr. said the home on Finch Lane was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived at Sewickley Pines Manor after the call at 3:42 a.m. It took about 90 minutes to get under control in below-zero temperatures.

Resident Scott Ashbaugh told reporters at the scene that his home was full of smoke, but he and three adults and six children were able to escape safely.

“I have nowhere to go,” he told Tribune-Review news partner WPXI . “We don’t have no clue what’s going to go on next.”

The iced-over ruins sat in the mobile home park later Thursday morning. The temperatures made fire truck water pumpers freeze, but that didn’t happen until the blaze was under control, Sever said.

Firefighters warmed up in a heated tent set up by Murrysville Medic One. A state police fire marshal was called out to the scene.

Ashbaugh told reporters he bounced back from a house fire in the past and he expects the same now. The local chapter of the American Red Cross is helping the family with clothing, food and temporary housing.

“That is possessions; that’s my family,” Ashbaugh said. “You can’t replace your family, but you can replace possessions.”

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

Related Content
Large fire at Beaver County paving company extinguished; cleanup commences 
A massive fire that burned for nearly 4 hours at a Beaver County paving company has been extinguished. The fire at the Lindy Paving along Shenango ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me