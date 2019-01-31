Interstate 70 reopens in Westmoreland after propane tank explodes in tractor-trailer

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A propane tank being hauled in a tractor-trailer exploded Thursday, shutting down Interstate 70 eastbound for four hours in Westmoreland County and snarling traffic for miles, according to state police.

The force of the 11 a.m. explosion ripped apart the trailer, spilling between 100-150 propane tanks of various sizes over the highway for about 50 yards near the Smithton exit in South Huntingdon Township. The highway reopened just before 3 p.m.

“The tanks were supposed to be empty, and we’re investigating what happened,” said Trooper Robert Broadwater.

The force of the blast scattered metal pieces of the trailer over both the eastbound and westbound lanes of the four-lane highway, and over a concrete jersey barrier into a work zone, Broadwater said.

The tractor-trailer was traveling eastbound to Matheson Industrial Gas Supply in Hempfield, he said. The exploded tank hit an eastbound car, smashing its windshield.

Broadwater said no one was hurt.

“To come out of this with no injuries is really a blessing to us,” Broadwater said.

Debris was strewn about on both sides of the highway near mile marker 50. The Hempfield distributor was sending a truck to collect the tanks.

“In 17 years, I’ve never seen anything like this happen before,” Broadwater said.

Turkeytown Volunteer Fire Department Capt. Jamie Pergola admitted firefighters weren’t exactly sure what they would find when dispatched for a trailer truck accident and possible explosion.

“When we arrived on scene, we saw there were 100 to 150 propane tanks of various sizes scattered all over the highway and the entire trailer was blown apart. Luckily, there was no fire or any injuries,” Pergola said.

Firefighters’ first checked on the condition of the truck driver and the driver of the damaged car to make sure they were not injured, Pergola said.

“We also began checking each tank to make sure they were shut off and there were no leaks, It was pretty insane… you don’t see something like that often,” he said.

Pergola said one eastbound lane of traffic was still “squeezing by” when firefighters arrived at the scene, but with the potential danger of propane tanks scattered on the highway “we shut down the road right away.”

Matheson hired a private firm to retrieve the tanks, Pergola said. Officials from Matheson did not immediately return calls seeking comment.

First responders and investigators were working in frigid temperatures in a section of Interstate 70 that is under construction.

Paul Peirce and Renatta Signorini are Tribune-Review staff writers.