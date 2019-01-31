Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Interstate 70 reopens in Westmoreland after propane tank explodes in tractor-trailer

Paul Peirce and Renatta Signorini | Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, 11:15 a.m.

Updated 13 hours ago

A propane tank being hauled in a tractor-trailer exploded Thursday, shutting down Interstate 70 eastbound for four hours in Westmoreland County and snarling traffic for miles, according to state police.

The force of the 11 a.m. explosion ripped apart the trailer, spilling between 100-150 propane tanks of various sizes over the highway for about 50 yards near the Smithton exit in South Huntingdon Township. The highway reopened just before 3 p.m.

“The tanks were supposed to be empty, and we’re investigating what happened,” said Trooper Robert Broadwater.

The force of the blast scattered metal pieces of the trailer over both the eastbound and westbound lanes of the four-lane highway, and over a concrete jersey barrier into a work zone, Broadwater said.

The tractor-trailer was traveling eastbound to Matheson Industrial Gas Supply in Hempfield, he said. The exploded tank hit an eastbound car, smashing its windshield.

Broadwater said no one was hurt.

“To come out of this with no injuries is really a blessing to us,” Broadwater said.

Debris was strewn about on both sides of the highway near mile marker 50. The Hempfield distributor was sending a truck to collect the tanks.

“In 17 years, I’ve never seen anything like this happen before,” Broadwater said.

Turkeytown Volunteer Fire Department Capt. Jamie Pergola admitted firefighters weren’t exactly sure what they would find when dispatched for a trailer truck accident and possible explosion.

“When we arrived on scene, we saw there were 100 to 150 propane tanks of various sizes scattered all over the highway and the entire trailer was blown apart. Luckily, there was no fire or any injuries,” Pergola said.

Firefighters’ first checked on the condition of the truck driver and the driver of the damaged car to make sure they were not injured, Pergola said.

“We also began checking each tank to make sure they were shut off and there were no leaks, It was pretty insane… you don’t see something like that often,” he said.

Pergola said one eastbound lane of traffic was still “squeezing by” when firefighters arrived at the scene, but with the potential danger of propane tanks scattered on the highway “we shut down the road right away.”

Matheson hired a private firm to retrieve the tanks, Pergola said. Officials from Matheson did not immediately return calls seeking comment.

First responders and investigators were working in frigid temperatures in a section of Interstate 70 that is under construction.

Paul Peirce and Renatta Signorini are Tribune-Review staff writers. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

Emergency workers respond to a tractor trailer accident that left the highway littered with propane tanks, I 70 East in near the Smithton Exit, on Thursday, on Jan. 31, 2019.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Emergency workers respond to a tractor trailer accident that left the highway littered with propane tanks, I 70 East in near the Smithton Exit, on Thursday, on Jan. 31, 2019.
Emergency workers respond to a tractor trailer accident that left the highway littered with propane tanks, I 70 East in near the Smithton Exit, on Thursday, on Jan. 31, 2019.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Emergency workers respond to a tractor trailer accident that left the highway littered with propane tanks, I 70 East in near the Smithton Exit, on Thursday, on Jan. 31, 2019.
Emergency workers respond to a tractor trailer accident that left the highway littered with propane tanks, I 70 East in near the Smithton Exit, on Thursday, on Jan. 31, 2019.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Emergency workers respond to a tractor trailer accident that left the highway littered with propane tanks, I 70 East in near the Smithton Exit, on Thursday, on Jan. 31, 2019.
Emergency workers respond to a tractor trailer accident that left the highway littered with propane tanks, I 70 East in near the Smithton Exit, on Thursday, on Jan. 31, 2019.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Emergency workers respond to a tractor trailer accident that left the highway littered with propane tanks, I 70 East in near the Smithton Exit, on Thursday, on Jan. 31, 2019.
Propane tanks are strewn about on Interstate 70 eastbound near the Smithton exit after a crash on Jan. 31, 2019.
Paul Peirce | Tribune-Review
Propane tanks are strewn about on Interstate 70 eastbound near the Smithton exit after a crash on Jan. 31, 2019.
A piece of a trailer hauling propane tanks was ripped off during a crash on Interstate 70 eastbound near the Smithton exit Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019.
Paul Peirce | Tribune-Review
A piece of a trailer hauling propane tanks was ripped off during a crash on Interstate 70 eastbound near the Smithton exit Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019.
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me