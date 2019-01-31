Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

Nevin Arena finalist in Penguins' 'Renovate the Rink' contest

Stephen Huba | Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, 12:12 p.m.
A speed skater makes his way around the track at Kirk S. Nevin Arena during the 2018 Winter Special Olympics in Greensburg.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Updated 17 hours ago

The Kirk S. Nevin Arena , Greensburg’s home for hockey and ice skating, has been named one of three finalists in the Pittsburgh Penguins’ “Renovate the Rink” contest.

The rink could win $100,000 in renovations if it garners enough votes and receives the grand prize. Online voting begins on Friday and continues through Feb. 22.

The other two finalists are the Ice Mine in Connellsville and the Hess Ice Rink in New Castle, according to contest sponsors, the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation and Pittsburgh Commercial Construction.

The finalist announcement comes almost five months after the Greensburg arena was inundated with water when nearby Jack’s Run flooded on Sept. 9-10, 2018. The arena, operated by Greensburg Parks & Recreation, sits in a flood plain.

Two days after the flooding, the arena reopened and resumed its programming.

“Because of the success of the programs at the arena, locker rooms and common space are now at a premium,” according to a video posted to the contest website. The video noted that the girls’ hockey program is growing.

“Their home could definitely use a facelift,” the video said, noting that the arena was built in 1968 and last renovated in 1998.

The Penguins Foundation and PittComm will provide $100,000 in materials and construction management services to the winning rink. In addition, the Chemours Co., an official partner of the NHL, will recognize all three finalists by providing them with a set of divider boards to assist with their on-ice programming.

More than 400 entries were received during the submission phase of the contest, and 16 rinks were nominated before the finalists were selected. Rinks in the following counties were eligible: Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Indiana, Lawrence, Washington and Westmoreland.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Stephen at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.

click me