Man sent to prison for up to 40 years for raping Delmont girl

An Indiana County man will serve up to 40 years in prison for raping a Delmont girl, starting when she was 10.

A Westmoreland County jury, following a three-day trial in May, convicted Bryan Harrold, 51, of Saltsburg, of 13 counts including rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault and other related offenses.

Prosecutors said Harrold had sexual contact with the girl dating back to 2011. He was charged in 2016.

Harrold denied the allegations. His defense lawyer unsuccessfully argued that the then-17-year-old teen’s story was concocted and could not be proved.

Common Pleas Court Judge Tim Krieger on Thursday imposed sentences that will require Harrold to serve 20-to-40 years in prison. Harrold, as a convicted sex offender, will also be subjected to lifetime requirements to register his whereabouts with police once he is released from prison.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.