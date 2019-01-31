Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

'Got away with one': Judge dismisses DUI charges for Greensburg woman's driveway crash

Rich Cholodofsky
Rich Cholodofsky | Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, 4:51 p.m.

Updated 13 hours ago

A Westmoreland County judge on Thursday dismissed drunken driving charges against a Greensburg woman who was arrested in her own driveway following a collision with a neighbor’s car.

Common Pleas Judge Christopher Feliciani ruled in favor of Mary Britz, 58, who Greensburg police charged after she crashed into a car in June as she attempted to back out of her Painter Avenue driveway. Her vehicle never reached the street.

Defense attorney Patricia Elliott-Rentler argued that DUI charges can only be filed when a motorist operates a vehicle on public roadways.

According to court records, police were called after reports of a crash. Authorities said Britz was identified as the driver of the vehicle that caused the crash and appeared to be intoxicated. An empty 40-ounce beer can was found in her vehicle, and she failed field sobriety tests, police said.

A breath test revealed that her blood-alcohol level was 0.228 percent, or nearly four times the limit a motorist in Pennsylvania is considered by law to be intoxicated.

The judge noted that while he agreed the criminal charge should be dismissed against Britz, he said he did so only because the law barred prosecution.

“I don’t want to say you got away with one, but the circumstances warrant it,” Feliciani said.

He also praised police for intervening to ensure a drunk driver was not out on the roads.

“The officer here was doing his job. This (ruling) isn’t a comment about the Greensburg police department for working to protect us. They were doing their job,” the judge said.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me