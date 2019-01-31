Poor weather cited in delayed Ligonier Township bridge reopening

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Severe winter weather is being blamed for a delay in reopening a state bridge that has been under construction since April on Route 711 in Ligonier Township.

The bridge over Mill Creek was expected to open in January. Project officials are now projecting both lanes of the bridge will be open in mid-February, weather permitting.

Work is complete except for paving, according to project spokesman Rory McGlasson, of Plenary Walsh Keystone Partners.

“We’re waiting to get some cooperative weather to put down some asphalt,” McGlasson said Thursday, noting, “It’s minus 10 degrees in Pittsburgh.”

Meanwhile, alternating single-lane traffic will continue through the construction site, controlled by a temporary signal.

The bridge is one of 558 in the state that have been or are being replaced through Pennsylvania’s Rapid Bridge Replacement Project, a public-private partnership between PennDOT and Plenary Walsh Keystone Partners.

The private partners have taken the lead on financing, designing and replacing the bridges and are responsible for maintaining them for 25 years.

