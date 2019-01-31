Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

Poor weather cited in delayed Ligonier Township bridge reopening

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, 6:03 p.m.

Updated 12 hours ago

Severe winter weather is being blamed for a delay in reopening a state bridge that has been under construction since April on Route 711 in Ligonier Township.

The bridge over Mill Creek was expected to open in January. Project officials are now projecting both lanes of the bridge will be open in mid-February, weather permitting.

Work is complete except for paving, according to project spokesman Rory McGlasson, of Plenary Walsh Keystone Partners.

“We’re waiting to get some cooperative weather to put down some asphalt,” McGlasson said Thursday, noting, “It’s minus 10 degrees in Pittsburgh.”

Meanwhile, alternating single-lane traffic will continue through the construction site, controlled by a temporary signal.

The bridge is one of 558 in the state that have been or are being replaced through Pennsylvania’s Rapid Bridge Replacement Project, a public-private partnership between PennDOT and Plenary Walsh Keystone Partners.

The private partners have taken the lead on financing, designing and replacing the bridges and are responsible for maintaining them for 25 years.

Visit parapidbridges.com for more information about the project.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.

