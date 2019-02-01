Plum man accused of having, sharing child pornography
Updated 9 hours ago
A Plum man was arrested Thursday after authorities reported finding child pornography videos and images on his computer, according to court papers.
Antonio Raffale Pampena, 35, allegedly shared the files in December and January through a peer-to-peer network with an agent from the state attorney general’s office who is based in North Huntingdon, police said.
Agents were led to Pampena through his internet addresses and, on Thursday, they searched his pickup truck. They found a laptop containing 35 files of apparent child pornography — 10 still images and 25 videos, police reported.
Pampena is being held at the Westmoreland County Prison on $250,000 bail.
A Feb. 6 preliminary hearing is set. Attorney David Shrager said he is investigating the allegations.
Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.