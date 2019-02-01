Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Taxpayers will foot bill for expert in Derry Township murder case

Rich Cholodofsky
Rich Cholodofsky | Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, 5:09 p.m.
Facebook

Updated 4 hours ago

A Westmoreland County judge on Friday authorized spending $9,700 of taxpayer money to hire an expert to analyze nearly 100,000 computer images connected to a Derry Township murder case.

Walter Cable, 26, of Greensburg, is one of two men charged with criminal homicide for the 2017 death of 34-year-old Ronny Cable of Vandergrift, whose charred remains were found in a wooded section of Derry Township. Police said Ronny Cable was bludgeoned to death with a hammer and strangled during a robbery before her body and belongings were burned in an attempt to cover up the crime.

Walter Cable and the alleged victim were not related, according to police.

Defense attorney Tim Andrews said images from 25 different cameras from nearby businesses and homes were collected by investigators and could provide evidence that could be used to bolster the defense.

“I don’t know what they will find, but it’s an important question about where he was at the time,” Andrews said.

Walter Cable and Devin Andrew Akamichi, 26, of Murrysville were charged with criminal homicide, robbery and abuse of a corpse a year after the remains were discovered. Police said Akamichi has cooperated with investigators and assisted investigators in locating Ronny Cable’s remains a month after the killing.

On the day of the murder, Ronny Cable and the two men visited a store and local bar before traveling into the woods, where the murder occurred, police allege. Investigators contend Walter Cable beat and strangled the woman and then forced Akamichi to help him burn her body. Akamichi testified against Cable during a preliminary hearing this year that robbery was a motive and that Walter Cable stole money and prescription medicine from Ronny Cable’s purse after she was dead.

Andrews said a forensic review of computer images from the locations they visited before driving to the woods will take about two months.

Common Pleas Court Judge Tim Krieger ordered that another hearing be conducted in April to determine when Walter Cable’s trial can be scheduled. Akamichi is scheduled to appear next month before Krieger for a status conference.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me