Pittsburgh woman dies in Derry Township crash

A 59-year-old woman from Pittsburgh’s Greenfield neighborhood died after she was ejected from her vehicle Saturday morning in Derry Township.

Westmoreland County Coroner Ken Bacha said Mary A. Mastriano was the front passenger in a Dodge Caravan headed west on Route 22 around 10 a.m., when the van traveled off the road near its intersection with Rushwood Road, striking a utility pole and an embankment before rolling several times.

In his report, Bacha said Mastriano was not wearing a seat belt. She was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy is being performed today, Sunday.

The driver, John F. Mastriano, was wearing his seat belt, and was transported from the crash scene for treatment, according to state police.

Bacha said cell phone use is not believed to be a factor in the incident.

