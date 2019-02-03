Power goes out for hundreds in Mt. Pleasant area as Super Bowl starts

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Hundreds of West Penn Power customers in the Mt. Pleasant area only caught a glimpse of the Super Bowl on Sunday.

A circuit lockout in the area cut power to 500 to 1,500 customers around 7 p.m., just after the game’s kickoff, said Eyad Gheith, a spokesman for West Penn Power.

“We know it’s Super Bowl Sunday, and we’re trying to get power restored as quickly and safely as possible,” Gheith said.

Gheith said damage to equipment caused a circuit to go down, knocking out power to the entire line. Crews were on scene to determine what happened and begin repairs.

“We’re not exactly sure what the cause is yet,’ Gheith said.

It could take until about 11 p.m. to restore power, Gheith said.

A spokeswoman for Excela Frick Hospital said outage did not knock out power to the hospital only lighting in the parking lots.