Westmoreland notables: Norwin grad takes on responsibilities for Penn State's THON

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Facts and figures on Thon's website:Every school day, 43 kids are diagnosed with cancer.On average it costs $500,000 for one child's cancer treatment.It costs $10,000 for newly approved cancer drugs for one month.On average, it costs $40,000 a day for a child to stay in the hospital. This is nearly five times the cost of any other pediatric condition.THON was started in 1973 by students who wanted to give back to the community.Today, over 16,500 students participate each year.Since it was started, the organization has raised over $157 million to fight cancer.

Standing on a stage in the middle of Penn State’s Bryce Center last year, 13 students held up a blue and yellow sign announcing THON had raised over $10 million.

The room, filled with thousands of students and kids who are battling cancer, exploded with applause.

The annual student-run event at Penn State University once again raised money to benefit patients at Four Diamonds at Penn State Children’s Hospital , which helps families who have a child battling cancer pay medical bills and transportation and food costs.

In less than two weeks, this year’s 46-hour THON will bring together 16,500 student volunteers to dance for a cure.

But the event wouldn’t be possible without the people working on the back end — photographers, volunteers who raise money year-round and those who run social media and handle public relations.

Jennifer Worek , a Norwin High School graduate, has held most of these positions.

Worek, who is serving as the event’s media relations lead, also has volunteered as captain of the photography and social media committees during her four years at Penn State.

“I think the most awesome thing about THON is it’s completely student-run — all the volunteering, people going out, reaching out to donors,” Worek said. “Kids are going out every weekend, coming up with different fundraisers. I think it’s honestly so incredible.”

Wanting to get involved on campus her freshman year, Worek searched for something that would diversify her day, which consisted of school and participating on the cheerleading team. She hoped to make the large campus feel “a little bit smaller.”

“It occurred to me to be a committee member,” she said.

Starting out on the photography committee her freshman year, Worek quickly worked her way up to captain, where she had the opportunity to pick and guide 20 members as they photographed participating families and THON-related events throughout the year.

The decision sparked her passion for THON and led her to be paired with families involved in the event. When students and organizations are paired with a family, they spend time together at events, become pen pals and participate in activities such as bowling.

Switching gears her junior year, Worek joined the social media committee — something that’s a passion of hers.

She ran three social media platforms for THON — Twitter , Facebook and Instagram accounts that have between 36,000 and 85,420 followers.

As social media captain, Worek got Khloe Kardashian , a popular television personality with over 26 million followers on Twitter, to support the annual event.

“Every year, Penn State students come together for the largest dance marathon in the world to raise money for childhood cancer treatment and research,” Kardashian wrote in her tweet. “I’m proud to support THON as they show the world what #CancerCannot do.”

A senior public relations major, Worek is now getting a taste of what she’ll be doing after graduation — working with the media and issuing press releases.

She does it all while balancing school obligations, participating on the cheerleading team and meeting with families.

“It’s really fun. I love it,” Worek said, adding that she wishes she had more time to participate in the event.

THON weekend is set to start Feb. 15, bringing students and families together to celebrate cancer survivors and remember those who have passed. For 46 hours, dancers are not allowed to sit or sleep, representing the families they are fighting for.

Sports teams will put on various performances, programs and pep rallies to help keep the volunteers entertained and awake.

The last four hours of the event are dedicated to families sharing their cancer stories and what THON means to them.

“It’s pretty jammed packed for 46 hours,” Worek said.

Megan Tomasic is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Megan at 724-850-1203, mtomasic@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MeganTomasic.