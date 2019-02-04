Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Role-playing group offers support for veterans

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, 1:33 a.m.
Steve Whitman, a Marine Corps veteran who lives in East Vandergrift, is involved with starting a program in Claridge to help veterans.
Steve Whitman, a Marine Corps veteran who lives in East Vandergrift, is involved with starting a program in Claridge to help veterans.

Updated 4 hours ago

Veteran X isn’t a real person, but his problems are.

He might have housing issues or a drug addiction. Maybe he isn’t sure how to get his discharge paperwork or health care.

The solutions Veteran X finds to deal with situations like those are aimed at helping real veterans through a new program being held in Claridge.

“While they’re helping Veteran X along his path, they’re really helping each other,” said Dawn Smitley, vice president of nonprofit group Devil Dogs. “They get camaraderie that they only find in each other.”

Veteran X is a peer-support program designed to engage male and female veterans through role-playing. One member of the group — Veteran X — shares with the group his problems while the rest of the veterans suggest solutions. The ensuing discussion can help veteran participants tap into their experiences to help others or learn how to tackle a problem they may have.

The Westmoreland group started in January, meeting on Wednesdays at the American Legion in Claridge. It is open to anyone who has completed boot camp in any branch of the military.

A celebration is planned Wednesday for veterans and current military members in an effort to get the word out. Devil Dogs president Steve Whitman, who lives in East Vandergrift with girlfriend Smitley, said the group is not a therapy session but rather a social gathering of like minds.

“You’re not the only one,” Whitman said. “You see this roomful of people that are just like you.”

In March, Whitman started attending a Veteran X program in Butler that is associated with VA Butler Healthcare and immediately realized he wasn’t the only one who had struggles.

“I knew right away that this is something that I would benefit greatly from,” he said. “It just addressed everything I was questioning.”

Whitman served with the Marines from 1990 to 1995 and was stationed for a time in Japan. His father also is a veteran of the Marines and served during the Vietnam War

Now, Whitman is acting as Veteran X in the Claridge group. The character’s story will evolve over a year.

Smitley said area officials with varying expertise will be talking to Veteran X about his problems at future meetings. Veterans who attend the meetings will get incentives.

Amie Skolak-McKeel of Jeannette said the program offers another type of community for veterans. Her husband and father, both Army veterans, have attended the Claridge group’s meetings.

“I really feel like this is something that a lot of people can get behind in this county because it can be so amazing,” she said.

Members of Veteran X also are doing outreach with veterans in need and have other events planned throughout the year, Smitley said. There are about 28,000 veterans in Westmoreland County.

Matt Zamosky, director of the county’s veterans affairs department, has not attended a meeting yet but plans to in the future.

“The group format works well because it’s the best way to explain to an individual that they’re not alone,” he said, speaking generally about veterans programs in group settings.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me