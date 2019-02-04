Land use change proposed to add homes at Unity development

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Unity supervisors are expected to vote in February on a land use change that would allow developer Don Paulone to construct 17 dwelling units along Route 30, on an undeveloped portion of the Villas at Grayhawk planned residential community.

In 2004, the township approved a plan for commercial use of the nearly 7-acre section of the 23-acre Grayhawk development. But a subsequent proposal to construct a rehabilitation hospital on the site fell through.

The revised plan to construct more homes there “is more consistent with the surrounding community,” project engineer Jeffrey Parobek of Enercon Services told the supervisors at a recent hearing.

Paulone said the proposed development would fulfill a need for more single-family housing in the area. “We think there is a tremendous need here for the residents of Unity Township, and we’d like to address that with this community,” he said.

His plan calls for seven single-family homes and five duplex townhouses.

Attorney Matthew Prather, representing a homeowners’ association of 28 households in the Villas at Grayhawk condominium community Paulone previously developed, indicated the group wouldn’t intervene in the case after Paulone agreed Tuesday to satisfy the association’s list of concerns.

“We want to be a good neighbor,” Paulone said, noting he still has five housing units up for sale in the Villas development.

Prather asked that vehicles used in construction of the new units not park along Grayhawk Court, the sole access to the community from Route 30, or at a clubhouse set aside for the condominium owners. Paulone agreed that occupants of homes in the proposed new development would not be allowed to use the clubhouse unless they are invited as guests.

Subject to approval by county emergency management officials, Eagles Landing is the proposed name for the new housing development. It would include a walking trail.

A request for related subdivision approval is on hold, pending the supervisors’ decision on the land use change.

If plans for the new housing proceed, Paulone will need to submit plans for landscaping and a 510-foot road that would serve the homes. Approval of stormwater management and erosion control plans also are needed.

Paulone’s attorney, John Ward, said the developer is deferring plans to construct housing on additional sections of the Grayhawk development and construct a road connecting to Johnson Road.

