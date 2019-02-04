Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

No. 1 golden retriever, pups will greet visitors at Ligonier wellness center

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, 11:03 p.m.
Handler Karen Mammano poses with Daniel, the top-rated golden retriever in the country in 2018. Daniel belongs to Tammy Tomlinson, owner of Hillock Goldens in Ligonier Township.
Visitors to Ligonier Township’s Graceful Aging Wellness Center will get the chance to meet America’s top-ranked golden retriever and some of his younger kennel mates during a Feb. 13 “Puppy Love” event.

Daniel, a golden retriever who took best in breed in November at the National Dog Show in Philadelphia, will be featured at the local 2 p.m. event. He’ll be joined by his owner, Tammy Tomlinson, and several of the puppies from her home-based Hillock Golden Retrievers kennel, also in Ligonier Township.

All are welcome to come to the free program in the center’s group fitness room, located within the Bethlen Communities, a faith-based continuing care retirement community on Kalassay Drive.

“Who doesn’t love a puppy?” said Cathy Graham, the center’s director. “It’s a celebration for Valentine’s Day. People are real excited about it because they saw Daniel in the National Dog Show,” aired by NBC-TV on Thanksgiving Day.

In addition to impressing judges in the show ring, Daniel “loves everybody, including children,” Tomlinson said. “People want to meet him and see the puppies.”

She’s previously taken her dogs to help brighten the day of residents at another nearby Bethlen facility, the Ligonier Gardens personal care and retirement center on Route 30 in Ligonier Borough.

A canceled show appearance in Florida allowed Daniel to be part of the Feb. 13 Bethlen event. Nearing his fifth birthday, on March 12, “He’s a pretty busy guy,” Tomlinson said.

Daniel finished 2018 with 10 best-in-show titles and nine specialty wins while rising to the top of his breed in various ranking systems recognized by the American Kennel Club, according to Tomlinson.

“He beat the competition by a landslide,” she said. “I’m real happy about that. We’ll see what happens for this year.”

After upcoming competitions in Maryland, Massachusetts and New Jersey, he’s scheduled to enter four major dog shows in Kentucky in March. Then, “He doesn’t have any time off until May,” Tomlinson said.

In addition to taking part in competitions, Daniel has sired puppies all over the country, including some that have followed his example and have become champions. He’ll soon be enriching a Japanese blood line, his owner said.

No reservations are required to attend the Feb. 13 event. Those with questions about it may call 724-238-2142.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.

