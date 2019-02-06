Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

Boosters pay for Norwin baseball field improvements

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, 11:03 p.m.

Updated 5 hours ago

Norwin’s high school baseball facilities will get a new scoreboard, a flag pole and a storage shed, thanks to fundraising by the baseball team’s booster group.

The Norwin School Board recently authorized the school administration to buy the $20,000 scoreboard from OES Inc. of London, Ontario. Het Construction Corp. of Irwin will install it free of charge.

Norwin will purchase a flag pole for the ball field from Ward Building and Highway Specialties Inc. of McKeesport. Het Construction will supply and install a storage shed at the baseball field for $1,100.

The Norwin Boys Baseball Booster club will cover all of the associated costs.

Brandon Rapp, Norwin athletic director, said other improvements are being considered for the near future, including a sound system for the softball field and practice pitching areas.

The booster groups for both the softball and baseball teams have ongoing fundraising efforts, Rapp said.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

