Guy Fieri could bring his Taco Joint to planned casino at Westmoreland Mall

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Hempfield could land a little star power along with a mini casino planned for Westmoreland Mall.

Celebrity chef Guy Fieri’s Taco Joint could be one of the options among entertainment options planned to go into the former Bon-Ton department store space.

The Cordish Company , the Baltimore-based group heading the proposed mimi casino project, has an existing relationship with Fieri, a restauranteur, author and host of “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” and other Food Network shows.

His taco restaurant opened a location in August at Texas Live! — $1.25 billion stadium and mixed-use district that Cordish developed in Arlington, Texas. The menu includes a variety of taco variations, such as a cheeseburger taco, crispy avocado and drunken shrimp, along with homemade salsas and a full bar with a specialty margaritas.

Guy Fieri’s Dive & Taco Joint is scheduled to open this month in Kansas City, Mo.

Carmen Gonzales, director of communications at Live! Casino & Hoetel, said the company has “not released any official confirmations on specific tenants at the property.”

Renderings Cordish provided in December for the proposed casino in Hempfield also show a space for a nightlife venue, with a mechanical bull, a bar and dance floor. Company officials previously said the space will make the casino a destination rather than just slots and table games.

Called PBR at Cordish developments in Texas, Missouri and Atlanta , the partnership with Professional Bull Riders could carry over to the Hempfield location, Cordish officials have said.

The final proposal, called Sports & Social, could lead the casino into sports betting, which is now legal in Pennsylvania . A bar with several televisions and an upstairs area at Cordish’s Atlanta location is a good representation of what the feature bar will look and feel like at the Hempfield location, company officials have said.

Megan Tomasic is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Megan at 724-850-1203, mtomasic@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MeganTomasic.