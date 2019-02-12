Search to resume for body reportedly seen in Brush Creek

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A search is expected to resume Thursday along Brush Creek in North Huntingdon for a reported body seen floating along the creek on Saturday.

North Huntingdon Police Chief Robert Rizzo said that the search will resume with a “larger operation” that is expected to last most of the day.

Rizzo did not elaborate on where the search would focus. Gene Komondor, township emergency management director, could not be reached for comment.

Brush Creek empties into Turtle Creek in Trafford, which flows along Pitcairn, Wilmerding, East Pittsburgh and Braddock before emptying into the Monongahela River.

A man walking along the creek Saturday afternoon near Larimer in North Huntingdon reported spotting the body of a man floating in the stream, which meanders through woods along both sides of Route 993 before entering Trafford.

That prompted a search Saturday by water rescue and dive teams that combed the creek along Route 993. The search resumed on Sunday , with crews using rafts and dive teams from Monroeville and Murrysville assisting. Firefighters walked along the creek for several miles between Larimer and Trafford.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer.