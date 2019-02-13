Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

Hempfield native in line to serve as Assistant U.S. Secretary of Labor

Deb Erdley
Deb Erdley | Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, 5:33 p.m.
In this Jan. 23, 2019, file photo, a view of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
Hempfield native Robert F. Bozzuto III is in line to become President Trump’s assistant secretary of labor.

The White House on Wednesday said Bozzuto, a University of Pittsburgh graduate, is among a group of individuals Trump intends to nominate to fill vacancies in the administration.

Bozzuto, 38, is White House Liaison at the Department of Labor, a post he was named to when Trump took office in January 2017.

He previously served as executive director of the Pennsylvania Republican Party and had served in the 2006 campaign and on the Washington, D.C., staff of former Pennsylvania Sen. Rick Santorum. Bozzuto was hired as executive director in April 2013, after being named deputy executive director.

Deb Erdley is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Deb at 724-850-1209, derdley@tribweb.com or via Twitter @deberdley_trib.

