Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Mon Valley waterline breaks again, water buffaloes set up in affected area

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, 10:39 p.m.

Updated 11 hours ago

The water woes for residents in Charleroi, Monessen, North Charleroi and Speers just continue as the Borough of Charleroi Water Authority reported a landslide caused two more waterline breaks Wednesday as about 3,000 customers in those communities remain under a boil water advisory.

Tribune-Review news partner WPXI said the new breaks were found after the authority had issued a boil water advisory because of a waterline break on Tuesday.

Residents can either allow their water to get to a rolling boil for a minute, then let it cool before using, or obtain bottled water.

For the convenience of customers whose water service has been disrupted, water buffaloes have been set up at these locations: Speers Borough Building, 300 Phillips St.; and the following fire departments: Charleroi, 328 Fallowfield Ave.; North Charleroi, 550 Isabella Ave.; and Monessen No. 1, 15 Eastgate.

The authority tested water samples on Wednesday to determine whether the water was free of disease-causing organisms. Another round of testing is scheduled for Thursday.

Residents in those communities can check the Charleroi water authority website to learn whether they live in an area where they should boil their water before drinking it, using it to cook, clean dishes, make ice or brush their teeth. The web address is: http://abcwater.net/.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me