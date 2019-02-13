Mon Valley waterline breaks again, water buffaloes set up in affected area

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The water woes for residents in Charleroi, Monessen, North Charleroi and Speers just continue as the Borough of Charleroi Water Authority reported a landslide caused two more waterline breaks Wednesday as about 3,000 customers in those communities remain under a boil water advisory.

Tribune-Review news partner WPXI said the new breaks were found after the authority had issued a boil water advisory because of a waterline break on Tuesday.

Residents can either allow their water to get to a rolling boil for a minute, then let it cool before using, or obtain bottled water.

For the convenience of customers whose water service has been disrupted, water buffaloes have been set up at these locations: Speers Borough Building, 300 Phillips St.; and the following fire departments: Charleroi, 328 Fallowfield Ave.; North Charleroi, 550 Isabella Ave.; and Monessen No. 1, 15 Eastgate.

The authority tested water samples on Wednesday to determine whether the water was free of disease-causing organisms. Another round of testing is scheduled for Thursday.

Residents in those communities can check the Charleroi water authority website to learn whether they live in an area where they should boil their water before drinking it, using it to cook, clean dishes, make ice or brush their teeth. The web address is: http://abcwater.net/.

