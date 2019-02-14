Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

Search fails to find body in Brush Creek

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, 5:57 p.m.
Dive team members probe Brush Creek in North Huntingdon on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, in search for a body a witness reported seeing over the weekend.
Joe Napsha | Photo
Dive team members probe Brush Creek in North Huntingdon on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, in search for a body a witness reported seeing over the weekend.
Dive team members search Brush Creek in North Huntingdon on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, for a body a witness reported seeing over the weekend.
Dive team members search Brush Creek in North Huntingdon on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, for a body a witness reported seeing over the weekend.
A firefighter searches Saturday along Brush Creek in North Huntingdon after police received report of a body in the water.
A firefighter searches Saturday along Brush Creek in North Huntingdon after police received report of a body in the water.

Updated 14 hours ago

Following another search for several hours on Thursday, dive teams found no signs of a reported body in a section of swollen Brush Creek in North Huntingdon, an EMS official said.

Shane Spielvogle, executive director of North Huntingdon EMS/Rescue, said he intends to meet with North Huntingdon Police Chief Robert Rizzo on Friday to determine what to do next. A man on Saturday reported seeing a body floating in the creek .

A state police helicopter from the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Unity flew over the creek from Trafford to the section of Brush Creek where a witness said he saw a body floating, Rizzo said. Authorities believe that a logjam of branches and debris in South Trafford near a bridge would have prevented any body from floating past that section of the creek.

Police are aware of missing persons in cases in Allegheny and Westmoreland counties, the chief said. There were no reports of a recent missing person from that area, Rizzo said.

Firefighters and river rescue teams from Allegheny and Westmoreland counties searched for the body for several hours Saturday and Sunday. Firefighters walked along the shore and divers were in rafts in the creek. The search was called off Sunday afternoon and resumed Thursday.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

