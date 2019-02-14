Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Norwin considers refinancing debt

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, 10:18 p.m.
Norwin Senior High School building
Joe Napsha Photo
Norwin Senior High School building

Updated 10 hours ago

Norwin can save about $360,000 if it refinances $6 million of its debt to take advantage of low interest rates, a financial adviser told school officials this week.

The Norwin School Board on Monday is expected to vote on authorizing the refinancing of its debt from a 2011 bond issue.

“The bond (interest) rates have dropped ‘pretty significantly,’” Wes Hall, senior analyst for Public Financial Management of Harrisburg, told the school board on Monday , Feb. 11 . The interest rate on a 10-year bond has dropped by 0.5 percent since November, Hall said.

Hall said they hope to lock-in the interest rates paid to investors while interest rates remain low. The bonds are more attractive to buyers because Moody’s credit rating service has given Norwin an A1 rating, meaning the district is a low credit risk for bond buyers.

The school district in October 2017 saved about $408,000 when it refinanced a 2007 bond issue, Hall said. That savings was higher than the estimated savings from refinancing this year because the district refinanced $21 million more debt last year.

Ryan Kirsch, business affairs director, said the board could stand pat and not refinance, or wait to see if the interest rates dropped lower.

“These rates are at an all-time low,” said School Director Robert Perkins.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me