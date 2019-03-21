Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
2 accused in Jeanette shooting arrested, taken to jail | TribLIVE.com
Westmoreland

2 accused in Jeanette shooting arrested, taken to jail

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Thursday, March 21, 2019 7:20 a.m
912750_web1_gtr-jeanshoot-miles
Elijah T. Miles
912750_web1_gtr-jeanshoot
DeJanette Crosby

Two people accused of involvement in a shooting that injured a Jeannette woman last week surrendered to police Wednesday, said Chief Shannon Binda.

Elijah T. Miles, 22, and DeJanette Ivy Crosby, 23, both of Mt. Pleasant, were taken to the Westmoreland County Prison early Wednesday evening.

Police had been looking for the pair since Friday after a woman was hurt during a shooting at her North Third Street home. Investigators said Crosby went to see her child at her ex-boyfriend’s home before 2 p.m. when an argument occurred.

Crosby allegedly grabbed the boy’s arm and his father refused to hand the boy over. He began to give the boy to the shooting victim, his mother, when he saw Miles standing in the doorway allegedly pointing a handgun at them, according to court papers.

The shot hit the victim in the leg and she was hospitalized. Crosby and Miles allegedly fled in a PT Cruiser.

Miles was being held in the jail on $500,000 bail on charges of attempted homicide, unlawful possession of a firearm, reckless endangerment and related offenses. Crosby was being held on $100,000 bail on charges of burglary and conspiracy counts.

Neither had an attorney listed in online court records. Preliminary hearings are set for March 28.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

