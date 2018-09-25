Hempfield woman to remain jailed in connection with child sex video

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Hempfield woman will remain in jail as she awaits trial on accusations that she shared a video depicting a woman performing a sex act on a child.

Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court Judge Christopher Feliciani on Tuesday denied a request to reduce the bond for Amanda Smith. The 29-year-old has been in jail on a $100,000 cash bond since being arrested Aug. 15.

Defense attorney John Hauser in court documents said Smith was indigent and unable to post that bond amount.

Police allege that Smith shared a video of a woman having sex with a 5-year-old boy. Police contend her boyfriend, Charles Jason Hunter, 32, and his former girlfriend, Corby Jo Kinzey, 24, both of Greensburg, recorded the alleged sex act with a child.

Hunter is charged with rape and other offenses and is being held without bond. His preliminary hearing before Greensburg Magisterial District Judge Chris Flanigan is scheduled for Thursday.

Kinzey is charged with the same offenses. She is being held without bond and is scheduled to appear for a formal court arraignment before Feliciani on Nov. 14.