Attempted homicide, related charges filed in Jeannette shooting
Rosfeld trial opens with defense arguing former cop responded to perceived threat
Westmoreland

Renatta Signorini
Tuesday, March 19, 2019 11:25 a.m
Elijah T. Miles
Elijah T. Miles
DeJanette Crosby
DeJanette Crosby
Renatta Signorini | Tribune-Review
A woman was hurt during a shooting on North Third Street in Jeannette on Friday, March 15. 2019.

About an hour ago

Jeannette Police filed criminal charges Tuesday against two people accused of involvement in a shooting last week that injured a woman.

Arrest warrants were issued for Elijah T. Miles, 22, and DeJanette Ivy Crosby, 23.

Police Chief Shannon Binda said Tuesday that the female victim was recovering from a leg wound. Authorities in Mt. Pleasant, where the pair is last known to have lived, have been keeping an eye out for them, Binda said.

Police said Crosby went to see her child at her ex-boyfriend’s home on North Third Street before 2 p.m. Friday when an argument occurred. Crosby allegedly grabbed the boy’s arm and put her other hand around the throat of the boy’s father, police said in court papers.

The boy’s father refused to let Crosby take him and began handing the child to the shooting victim, his mother, when he saw Miles standing in the doorway allegedly pointing a handgun at them, according to court papers.

After the shot was fired, the boy’s father refused to hand the child over and police said Crosby and Miles fled in a white PT Cruiser.

Police consider them armed and dangerous.

Miles is charged with attempted homicide, unlawful possession of a firearm, reckless endangerment and related offenses. Crosby faces burglary and conspiracy counts.

Miles is described as a black man standing about 6 feet tall and weighing 180 pounds. Crosby is described as a black woman standing about 4 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Jeannette Police or 911. Anonymous tips can be submitted online.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

